South Africa: Meat Stokvels Boom As Foot and Mouth Disease Drives Beef Prices Sky High

Premier Panyaza Lesufi says foot and mouth is a national animal crisis. Gauteng has 195 outbreaks and 261,018 animals affected.

Beef inflation hit 12.6% in December. Lean mince now costs between R115 and R200 per kilogram depending on the retailer.

The foot and mouth disease outbreak has hit South Africa hard, pushing more people to join meat stokvels to afford beef.

Over 11 million South Africans now use these savings clubs to manage the rising cost of food. The clubs have become especially popular during the festive season when families want to put meat on the table.

Most consumers survive on chicken or pork because these proteins are more affordable. But stokvels allow groups to pool their money and buy beef in bulk at better prices.

Research shows an average stokvel group of about 15 people contributes between R300 and R1,000 each per month. Premium groups pay between R800 and R1,500 monthly. With the pooled money, each member can buy a cow or two, depending on where they shop.

The disease outbreak started with illegal cattle movement from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. Other separate outbreaks have occurred since 2021, but the current crisis began in April 2025 when the government declared it a national emergency.

Gauteng has been hit the hardest. The province now has 195 laboratory-confirmed outbreaks under management and an estimated 261,018 animals affected.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday. He said the outbreak has reached "the level of a national animal crisis".

The crisis has pushed meat prices higher across the country. Overall meat inflation went up 12.2% in November 2025 and reached 12.6% in December.

A kilogram of lean beef mince now costs between R115 and R200, depending on which retailer you shop at. Stewing beef or chuck costs between R130 and R170 per kilogram.