Malawi: Minister Mwanamvekha Hails AfDB's U.S.$1 Million Support for Malawi's Lean Season Food Response

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha has praised the African Development Bank (AfDB) for committing US$1 million (about K1.73 billion) towards Malawi's National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan, describing the support as timely and critical for struggling households.

The funding will be used to buy food supplies to support Malawians facing hunger during the 2025/26 lean season, a period when many families run out of food before the next harvest.

Speaking on Wednesday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe during the signing ceremony, Mwanamvekha said the assistance will directly help vulnerable communities, including poor households, children, and the elderly, who have been hardest hit by food shortages.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Malawi, I wish to express our sincere appreciation to the African Development Bank for its timely support through a grant of one million United States dollars from the Special Relief Fund," said Mwanamvekha.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the support will meaningfully contribute to the National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme and help reduce hunger at a time when many Malawians are struggling to meet basic food needs.

The Minister assured the Bank that government will ensure the funds are used strictly for their intended purpose, with strong oversight and accountability.

"The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), as the implementing agency, will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of food assistance, proper accountability, and timely reporting," he said.

Mwanamvekha added that government remains committed to working with the AfDB and other development partners to invest in long-term solutions that improve food security and strengthen climate resilience, in line with Malawi Vision 2063.

Speaking at the same event, AfDB Country Manager Macmillan Anyanwu reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting Malawi during what he described as difficult economic and humanitarian times.

Anyanwu said the country continues to feel the negative effects of climate change, which have affected agricultural production, reduced household incomes, and weakened the economy, leaving many families vulnerable to hunger.

He said the AfDB will continue working with Malawi to support both emergency relief efforts and long-term development programmes aimed at building resilience against future shocks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The support is expected to bring relief to thousands of Malawians during the lean season, ensuring access to food and helping families survive until the next harvest.