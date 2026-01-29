Somalia: U.S. Praises Somalia for Taking Responsibility, WFP Food Aid to Resume

29 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States has praised the Federal Government of Somalia for acknowledging its role in affecting World Food Program (WFP) operations, including U.S.-funded assistance.

Following Somalia's acknowledgment, Washington announced that WFP food distribution will resume, allowing vulnerable Somali populations to receive emergency aid without interruption.

"The United States acknowledges the Federal Government of Somalia for taking responsibility for its actions affecting World Food Program (WFP) operations, including U.S.-funded assistance. Following this statement, we will resume WFP food distribution while continuing to review our broader assistance posture in Somalia. The Trump Administration maintains a firm zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, or diversion of U.S. resources," a U.S. spokesperson said.

While food distribution resumes, the United States will continue to review its broader assistance programs in Somalia. The evaluation aims to ensure aid is properly managed, reaches intended beneficiaries, and reduces the risk of misuse or corruption.

The Trump administration reiterated its "zero tolerance" policy for waste, theft, or diversion of U.S. resources, signaling a strict warning to any parties attempting to misappropriate aid or U.S. funds in Somalia.

The statement combines an encouraging message about the resumption of aid with a clear caution on accountability, emphasizing Washington's close monitoring of Somalia's management of international assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.