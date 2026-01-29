Somalia: U.S. Praises Somalia for Taking Responsibility, WFP Food Aid to Resume

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States has praised the Federal Government of Somalia for acknowledging its role in affecting World Food Program (WFP) operations, including U.S.-funded assistance.

Following Somalia's acknowledgment, Washington announced that WFP food distribution will resume, allowing vulnerable Somali populations to receive emergency aid without interruption.

"The United States acknowledges the Federal Government of Somalia for taking responsibility for its actions affecting World Food Program (WFP) operations, including U.S.-funded assistance. Following this statement, we will resume WFP food distribution while continuing to review our broader assistance posture in Somalia. The Trump Administration maintains a firm zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, or diversion of U.S. resources," a U.S. spokesperson said.

While food distribution resumes, the United States will continue to review its broader assistance programs in Somalia. The evaluation aims to ensure aid is properly managed, reaches intended beneficiaries, and reduces the risk of misuse or corruption.

The Trump administration reiterated its "zero tolerance" policy for waste, theft, or diversion of U.S. resources, signaling a strict warning to any parties attempting to misappropriate aid or U.S. funds in Somalia.

The statement combines an encouraging message about the resumption of aid with a clear caution on accountability, emphasizing Washington's close monitoring of Somalia's management of international assistance.