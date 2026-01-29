Tunisia: Flood Damage - President Saïed in Bhar Lazreg, Sidi Bou Said Says Need to Address Root Causes to Avoid Repeat

Tunis, Jan. 29 — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed visited on Wednesdat afternoon the area of Bhar Lazreg, La Marsa (northern suburbs) so as to take stock of the damage caused by recent floods.

There is need to support civil protection teams, the Head of State said, which have spared no effort over the past days carrying out pumping operations.

The root causes of such a state of affairs must be addressed to avoid its repeat in the future.

Large quantities of water continuing to accumulate is the result of corruption and valdalism, President Kaïs Saïed said, as well as the lack of urban planning and ageing rain water evacuation systems.

The Head of State listened to the concerns of inhabitants, mainly the improvement of infrastructure and the rehabilitation of flooded roads.

The President visited the most affected neighbourhoods, namely "Salama neighbourhood," TAP correspondent said, where he met with residents who called for solutions to clean sewage networks and improve rainwater drainage. He was accompanied by the Governor of Tunis and the delegate of La Marsa.

During a visit to Sidi Bou Said, the President took stock of the situation of several shops which suffered damage in the wake of torrential rain.

He listened to the concerns of shop owners, particularly the need to find solutions for relocating tourist buses to their premises to ensure the continuity of their livelihoods. He also checked the condition of several homes damaged by heavy rains and floods.