South Africa: Humans of Joburg - Young Video Artists Tell the City's Stories of Resilience

A new generation of video journalists set out to find the people who make the City work despite the worst efforts of our local government. It's a window into the soul of Johannesburg from our partners at Our City News.

Beyond the stories of crumbling infrastructure and neglect, young journalists are capturing the community-driven resilience of Johannesburg through the eyes of the "fixers" who refuse to let it fail - from grassroots safety initiatives to social reform.

Under the banner of Joburg Speaks, 20 young video journalists have successfully captured the essence of the City through their own lived experiences. Supported by the Henry Nxumalo Foundation and mentored by award-winning filmmaker Kofi Zwana, these storytellers ventured into their neighbourhoods to showcase the creative ways residents are coming together to build a better Johannesburg.

"When you unleash a team of young video journalists onto the streets of Joburg, you get an incredible array of perspectives that only they could bring.

"It has been incredible guiding these passionate young people from such diverse backgrounds and to watch them capture their own slices of Johannesburg in its struggles and successes... a powerful reminder of how vital the voices of young people are in this bold tapestry that is our City," said Zwana.

Featured films from the Joburg Speaks project:

Residents Tackle Cable Theft by Tendani Selai

As City Power and the SAPS struggle to contain rampant cable theft, the burden of security has...