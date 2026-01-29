Tanzania: No Food Shortage, PM Affirms As Tanzanians Brace for Ramadhan, Easter

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has asked Tanzanians to remain calm over food supplies as the country approaches Ramadhan and Easter, stressing that there is no shortage of food.

The Premier made the statement earlier on Thursday when addressing Parliamentarians in Dodoma, saying that the national food reserves currently stand at over 400,000 tonnes above the required 150,000 tonnes, ensuring both standard stock and surplus.

Moreover, he issued a warning to all traders in the country to not inflate the price of food supplies during the Ramadhan and Easter periods, noting that there is no need for that as the country has plenty of food.

"There is more than enough food in the country. Any attempt to raise prices beyond acceptable limits will hurt Tanzanians and will not be tolerated. We have no excuse to inflate prices because we currently have sufficient food reserves," he said.

Additionally, Dr Nchemba said that the government in collaboration with the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) remains ready to distribute food where needed to ensure every Tanzanian has access to affordable supplies.

Moreover, following the report from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) he urged farmers in areas with unpredictable rainfall to plant crops that can withstand irregular rain patterns, while regions with low rainfall should focus on drought-resilient crops.

However, the PM instructed Regional Commissioners to educate people on proper food management, urging citizens to use both current stocks and future harvests wisely to prevent shortages.