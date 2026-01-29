Kenya: Bitok Unveils Portal for Grade 10 Hitches Amid Rebuke By MPs

Nairobi — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced an online platform for reporting corruption or malpractice in the placement of Grade 10 learners into senior secondary schools on Wednesday amid criticism over governance failures in the education sector.

Bitok unveiled the platform hours after a veiled response to fierce criticism by from National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah who labelled him "clueless".

He shared a photo of himself walking while speaking on the phone, reading: "On the ground! On call! On duty!"

Within hours Bitok unveiled the online platform as part of efforts safeguard transparency as Kenya implements the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition framework.

He said the portal will remain open until Monday, February 2, 2026.

"Upholding integrity and accountability in basic education remains a personal priority. An official online platform is now open for reporting any allegations of corruption or malpractice in the placement of Grade 10 learners in senior schools. All information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality," he stated.

'Out of touch'

Bitok came under criticism by lawmakers attending a retreat in Naivasha during an appearance by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Bitok with Ichung'wah leading the charge.

The Majority Leader accused Bitok of being "out of touch with realities on the ground" and criticizing the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for failing to rationalize teacher deployment.

Ichung'wah argued that small schools sometimes have more teachers than larger neighbouring institutions, and said MPs have been forced to act as de facto school inspectors due to weak oversight by ministry officials.

He also highlighted corruption in school uniforms and lunch programmes, claiming parents are arbitrarily overcharged and subjected to frequent forced uniform changes that benefit private suppliers.

"You will find one school charging Sh3,000 for lunch, another charging Sh8,000 or Sh9,000 in the same locality," Ichung'wah said, urging the ministry to use existing school feeding programmes to reduce parental costs.

The Majority Leader also criticized the equitable allocation of funds across constituencies, noting that uniform distribution ignores differences in school numbers and student populations, and dismissed claims that redirecting NG-CDF funds could resolve the ministry's financial shortfall.