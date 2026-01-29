Kenya: United Opposition Challenges IEBC Credibility in Meeting With Ethekon-Led Team

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to move beyond rhetoric safeguard the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement following a consultative meeting between the United Opposition and IEBC officials led by Commission Chairperson Edung Ethekon, Gachagua warned against what he described as a growing attempt by the government to capture independent institutions and use them for partisan purposes.

"Our progressive democracy must not take a backseat under this regime," Gachagua said Wednesday.

"Capturing independent institutions and using them to manipulate the future of our country must be resisted."

Opposition parties said the engagement with the IEBC was prompted by "grave concerns" over the conduct of recent by-elections and preparations for the August 2027 polls.

Gachagua alleged intimidation and administrative failures in by-elections, claiming state-sponsored gangs and militias had taken over polling stations, while government officers undermined electoral justice.

Procurement

He also questioned the procurement of election materials and equipment, saying the process mirrored "some of the worst election experiences across the world."

"A transparent, free, fair, credible, and verifiable election is what Kenyans demand, and we join them," Gachagua said, adding that voter confidence could only be restored if the IEBC demonstrated impartiality in both word and deed.

"An impartial IEBC must not only be spoken about but must be felt by every Kenyan voter," he emphasized, calling for mass voter registration to begin by the end of March 2026.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i attended the meeting.

In a separate statement, Kalonzo said the opposition had directly challenged the credibility of the IEBC, arguing that the commission was widely perceived as aligned with President William Ruto's administration.

"We made it clear that, in its current form, the IEBC is widely perceived as a William Ruto commission," Kalonzo said.

"This is not just our position as the opposition, but a growing national perception, and we challenged the Commission to prove otherwise through its actions."

Kalonzo also raised objections to the procurement of Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, stating the opposition did not want Smartmatic, a firm he claims is "associated with election irregularities in multiple countries," involved in the 2027 polls.

Additionally, the opposition expressed concerns over the continued tenure of IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan, with Kalonzo saying they lacked confidence in his leadership.

"We expect transparency, accountability, and decisive action if public trust in the electoral process is to be restored," Kalonzo said.