Kenya: Faith Mwaura Ditches Moses Kuria's CCK for Uda, Declares 2027 Roysambu MP Bid

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria's running mate in the 2022 Kiambu gubernatorial race, Faith Mwaura, has defected to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and declared her intention to contest the Roysambu parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Mwaura officially ditched Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi party on Wednesday, announcing that she would seek the UDA ticket for Roysambu, where she is a resident.

She described her move as a carefully considered decision driven by her alignment with UDA's vision and values.

"Today I made the move to UDA and officially declared my candidacy for the seat of MP for Roysambu," Mwaura said.

"After careful consideration and reflection, I believe that UDA's vision and values better align with my goals for my community and our country."

She said joining President William Ruto's party marked an exciting new chapter in her political journey, adding that she remains committed to grassroots engagement and service delivery.

"As a resident of Roysambu, I am eager to take this commitment to the next level and seek the party's nomination for the parliamentary seat in 2027," she said.

"I assure my people that I remain committed to serving them from the grassroots today and beyond 2027."

Mwaura was received at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi by the party's National Vice Chairperson Kelvin Lunani, who welcomed her to the party and encouraged more women to seek elective office in the upcoming polls.

Her defection marks another high-profile political shift as UDA continues to consolidate support ahead of the next election cycle, particularly in Nairobi constituencies viewed as competitive battlegrounds.