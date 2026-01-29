South Africa: President Ramaphosa Acts On SAPS and Ekurhuleni Officials Named in Madlanga Interim Report

At least 14 high-ranking South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) officials have been referred for investigation after being identified as possible wrongdoers by the Madlanga Commission.

This according to a statement released by the Presidency on the interim report of the Madlanga Commission, on Thursday.

The Commission submitted its interim report and recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year, which he has since studied and accepted.

"President Ramaphosa further welcomes the referrals by the Commission of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals.

"The Commission, in accordance with its terms of reference, makes several referrals concerning matters that require immediate further investigation by the relevant and impacted law enforcement institutions, including criminal investigations.

"The Commission also makes recommendations in some instances for disciplinary measures to be taken against individuals alleged to be involved in wrongdoing, including criminal acts and corruption," the statement read.

The Presidency explained that the Commission made referrals for investigation where it found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing.

These investigations are to be carried out by the SAPS, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and EMM.

"The matters highlighted for referral concern allegations of criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions by officials and officers in the employ of the SAPS, City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

"Where IPID is already seized with certain matters, the Commission will make a referral to IPID on the status of their investigations and seek explanations for any delays," the Presidency said.

The referrals relate to the following SAPS officials:

Major General Lesetja Senona

Major General Richard Shibiri

Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

The commission also found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing regarding the following current and former employees of the EMM:

Suspended EMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

EMPD Officer Bafana Twala

EMPD Officer Aiden McKenzie

EMPD Officer Kershia Leigh Stols

EMM former City Manager, Dr Imogen Mashazi

EMM fleet manager/proxy, Mr Chris Steyn

EMM Head of Department of Human Resources, Ms Linda Gxasheka

EMM Head of Legal, Adv Kemi Behari

Mr Etienne van der Walt

"President Ramaphosa expects all law enforcement agencies and other relevant criminal justice institutions to act with speed in implementing the recommendations of the Commission's interim report.

"Such immediate action will help to restore public trust and strengthen operational capacity in the affected state entities tasked with fighting crime and corruption," the Presidency said.

Investigations task team

The statement noted that some implicated individuals are expected to "return to the Commission to respond to allegations presented against them and that more witnesses are yet to deliver their evidence".

"While the Commission emphasises that, with the exception of EMPD Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, it has not yet heard the response of some of the relevant persons listed above, the allegations against them remain prima facie allegations only and are not findings of the Commission.

"The nature of these allegations however warrants the referrals for further investigation and potential disciplinary, prosecutorial or regulatory action right away," the Presidency said.

Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia and SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, have been directed to constitute a special investigations task team with its leader to report directly to the Commissioner.

"The task team will institute investigations against people identified by the Commission for investigation. Establishing a special unit is critical to ensure that these investigations take place as a matter of urgency.

"President Ramaphosa would like to express his deepest appreciation to the Commission chairperson, retired Justice Madlanga, Commissioners Baloyi and Khumalo, and to all the Commission staff for their diligent work in the delivery of the interim report.

"The President looks forward to the finalisation of the Commission's work and its contribution to the effective functioning of law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system," the statement concluded.