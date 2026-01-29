South Africa: Team Working Around the Clock to Mitigate Risk At Senteeko Dam

A multi-disciplinary team of government officials is working around the clock at the Senteeko Dam, near Barberton, to reduce the potential impact should the structure fail.

This follows heavy rains that led to the dam's safety being compromised.

The dam, registered as My Own Dam and located within the Mbombela Local Municipality, has been placed under close monitoring after recent rainfall caused erosion beneath the spillway, raising the risk of collapse.

In line with government's commitment to protecting lives and livelihoods, a coordinated response is being led by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), working alongside the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA), the Provincial Disaster Management team, the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), the Ehlanzeni District Municipality, and local authorities.

A follow-up inspection led by DWS Head of Specialist Unit: Dam Safety, Wally Ramokopa, supported by engineers and the Appointed Professional Person (APP), confirmed that the spillway remains at high risk due to ongoing erosion underneath the structure.

Emergency interventions are currently underway to relieve pressure on the dam while technical assessments and monitoring continue.

Risk-mitigation measures are being implemented by the dam owner, the Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA), together with its APP, under the supervision of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

As part of interventions to further reduce the disaster risk and potential impact, the emergency spillway that was excavated to redirect water out of the dam has been widened to increase the outflow and further reduce the volume of water in the dam.

"Working together with the Irrigation Board and the owners of the dam, we have restricted the flow of water on the existing spillway by opening another spillway, referred to as the emergency spillway channel.

"We have now widened that spillway to ensure that water is restricted on the existing spillway and is redirected to come out on the side. This is a temporary measure that has been put in place. We are still trying to lower the capacity of the dam to reduce the risk even if the dam fails," Ramokopa said.

He said the department has also conducted a flood-path analysis to determine areas that may be affected in the event of dam failure. The assessment identified only farming communities along the flood path, with no densely populated areas at risk for at least 30 kilometres downstream, up to the R40 provincial road.

The analysis further confirmed that there would be no impact on neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and Eswatini.

Citrus farms affected

Meanwhile, irrigation activities for Senteeko citrus farms have been affected after pumps were submerged due to elevated water levels.

Irrigation is expected to resume once water levels subside and damaged pumps are repaired.

Disaster preparedness and evacuation readiness for downstream farmers remain ongoing. CoGHSTA, working with the Ehlanzeni District Municipality and the City of Mbombela Local Municipality, continues to engage directly with nearby farming communities to communicate flooding implications and safety measures.

While highly concentrated communities such as New Consort or Low's Creek would not experience any impact, as they are located approximately 25 kilometres away from the dam impact point, government emphasised that all affected stakeholders are being engaged to save lives should the dam fail.

Further, consolidation of reports caused by the devastation of the recent rains and flooding are nearing completion.

The multi-disciplinary team continues to closely monitor developments at the dam and is taking all necessary precautions to protect communities.

Government has urged communities in affected areas to heed and comply to evacuation warnings as the risk of failure remains at the Senteeko Dam, despite mitigation interventions put in place.

Members of the public have also been advised to avoid low-water bridges, unnecessary travel, and activities near rivers as a precaution.