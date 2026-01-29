South Africa: Government Launches Efforts to Rebuild Basketball in SA

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has formally commenced a process to rebuild and stabilise the governance of basketball in South Africa.

This follows the de-recognition of Basketball South Africa due to prolonged governance and administrative failures that undermined the development of the sport.

The intervention is being undertaken in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), through FIBA Africa, and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The process aims to establish a new, properly governed national basketball federation that protects athletes, restores confidence in the administration of the sport, and secures basketball's long-term future in South Africa.

"Basketball is more than a game. It is a global sport and a way of life that resonates across communities, generations and social boundaries. In South Africa, it is played and followed by people of all ages, from children and youth to senior citizens, and presents significant opportunities for youth development, social cohesion and international participation," Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said on Wednesday.

According to the department, the sport is uniquely accessible, requiring minimal infrastructure to introduce at community level while offering pathways to compete at the highest professional and international standards.

The growth of street basketball and the global rise of the 3x3 format have further expanded participation and opened new possibilities for innovation, inclusion and partnerships with corporate South Africa.

However, the Minister acknowledged with concern that persistent governance and administrative failures have eroded these opportunities and compromised the credibility and growth of basketball in the country.

"Basketball holds enormous potential for South Africa, particularly for our youth. It is precisely because of this potential that we could not allow continued governance failures to undermine the future of the sport. Our responsibility is to the athletes, the development pipeline and the long-term interests of South African basketball," McKenzie said.

FIBA Africa, DSAC and SASCOC have been formally tasked with supporting a structured recovery and reconstitution process. This includes:

The formulation of a comprehensive roadmap for the revival and sustainable development of basketball in South Africa; and

The implementation of clear steps and interventions towards the establishment of a new national basketball federation, culminating in the election of a credible and representative executive leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To support this process, FIBA Africa has appointed a member of its Board as its official representative to work closely with the department and SASCOC, providing oversight and technical guidance aligned with international best practice.

"This process is about restoring integrity, transparency and good governance. Working with FIBA and SASCOC, we are committed to rebuilding basketball in a way that serves players, administrators and supporters, and positions South Africa to compete successfully on the African continent and in major international competitions," the Minister said.

The DSAC and SASCOC will provide periodic public updates on progress made, in line with the shared objective of ensuring that basketball reclaims its rightful place within South African sport and achieves sustained excellence at both continental and global levels.