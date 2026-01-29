South Africa: Siu to Probe Umzinyathi District Municipality Procurement and Contracting

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to launch a probe into the affairs of the uMzinyathi District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and improper or unlawful conduct.

"The probe covers allegations of serious maladministration; misconduct by officials or employees; illegal appropriation or spending of public funds or assets; irregular acts involving state property; intentional or negligent loss of public funds or damage to public property; relevant offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Act No. 12 of 2004); and any unlawful or improper conduct resulting in harm to the public interests," the SIU said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the corruption busting unit to investigate the municipality.

"Proclamation 305 of 2026 empowers the SIU to probe matters relating to procurement and contracting by the municipality, including the supply, installation and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel, as well as the lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for the Vants Drift Water Treatment Plant in Nquthu.

"The investigation will determine whether these contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.

"The SIU will also probe any potential violations of applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines, and the municipality's own policies and procedures," the unit added.

The Proclamation covers the time between 1 November 2020 and 23 January 2026 and empowers the unit to "investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered".

"In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

"The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered," the SIU stated.