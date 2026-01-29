South Africa: Makgetsi Construction Assists Greater Tzaneen After Heavy Rains

In response to recent heavy rains that caused widespread road damage and debris buildup, Makgetsi Construction Enterprise has stepped in to assist the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality with urgent road rehabilitation and clean-up operations in affected areas.

The black female-owned local construction company deployed teams and equipment to support the municipality by removing storm debris and patching damaged road surfaces to restore access, improve safety for residents and motorists, and ensure the continuity of essential services.

Speaking on the initiative, Sekibela Mahalefa, founder of Makgetsi Construction Enterprise, said the decision was driven by a strong commitment to community development and responsible business leadership.

"We were deeply concerned by the impact the heavy rains had on our community. As a local business, we could not stand by while roads became unsafe and access was disrupted. Supporting the municipality in times of need is part of our responsibility to the people of Tzaneen," Mahalefa said.

The company confirmed that multiple teams were deployed to address the most affected streets, with priority given to high-traffic and high-risk areas.

"This was not just about road repair; it was about restoring dignity, safety, and mobility for residents. We believe that when business and local government work together, recovery happens faster and more effectively," Mahalefa added.

Makgetsi Construction Enterprise said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with the Greater Tzaneen Municipality in preparation for future emergency responses and ongoing infrastructure support.

"This initiative reflects our values of giving back and being part of long-term solutions. We remain committed to supporting efforts that build resilience and strengthen local infrastructure," Mahalefa said.

Residents have welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful in addressing the challenges posed by the recent storms.

"Makgetsi is highly commendable for this strong commitment to social and corporate responsibility. This ethical business practices, and care for the Tzaneen community, demonstrates that success goes beyond profit. This sets a positive example for others and shows a genuine desire to make a lasting difference in society," expressed a community member on one of the local digital platforms.

Makgetsi Construction Enterprise is a South African-based construction company providing infrastructure development, road maintenance, and civil construction services. - SAnews.gov.za