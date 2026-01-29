South Africa: Correctional Services Committee to Visit Tzaneen Correctional Centre

28 January 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee Correctional Services will tomorrow continue with oversight visits to facilities in Limpopo, moving to Tzaneen Correctional Centre. The committee will continue to visit several facilities in the province during this week as part of its oversight mandate over the Department of Correctional Services.

The programme for tomorrow, Thursday, 29 January 2026 is:

08h00 Delegation departs for Tzaneen CC

09h30 Delegation arrives at Tzaneen CC

09h45 Welcome and Introduction

10h00 Tour of the Centre

13h00 Lunch

13h30 Briefing session (Question/Answers)

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.