South Africa: Correctional Services Committee to Visit Tzaneen Correctional Centre

press release

The Portfolio Committee Correctional Services will tomorrow continue with oversight visits to facilities in Limpopo, moving to Tzaneen Correctional Centre. The committee will continue to visit several facilities in the province during this week as part of its oversight mandate over the Department of Correctional Services.

The programme for tomorrow, Thursday, 29 January 2026 is:

08h00 Delegation departs for Tzaneen CC

09h30 Delegation arrives at Tzaneen CC

09h45 Welcome and Introduction

10h00 Tour of the Centre

13h00 Lunch

13h30 Briefing session (Question/Answers)