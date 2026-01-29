South Africa: Forums' Negative Impact On Project Implementation a Concern, but Committee Happy With Results On the Ground

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has expressed concern over the continued disturbance of construction projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Donald Selamolela, said the lack of inclusion claims made by forums are a serious matter that requires government attention. "This kind of behaviour is condemned when bordering on criminality and extortion without doing work. Government is doing all it can to ensure that inclusivity of legitimate forums is a priority and that skills transfer happens," he said.

The committee ⁠welcomed the department's commitment to accountability and was impressed with the upgrading of Main Road P402 (Maswazini in Elandskop area), where benefit for communities is clearly visible and serious work is being done.

The Portfolio Committee on Transport is currently on a week-long oversight visit to infrastructure projects in the uMsunduzi Local Municipality and eThekwini Metro.

The committee heard that although the police service has been called in in some cases, persistent challenges delay some projects, sometimes resulting in contractors abandoning construction sites.

"We must never tire in convincing even the forums and making them see the value of these projects. We must include all our people and ask for assistance by way of dispute resolution," Mr Selamolela said.

Mr Selamolela said it is better if projects are seen through to completion and called on the KZN department of transport to improve its project management and implementation capacity.