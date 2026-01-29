South Africa: Committee On Tourism Impressed With Tourism Beneficiaries in Overberg Region

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism is on a week-long oversight visit in the Western Cape to assess, among other things, tourism infrastructure and job creation.

The committee visited the Cape Agulhas Lighthouse precinct development in the Overberg, where it had an engagement with stakeholders on progress towards completion of the project. The committee heard that the project is 99% complete and is ready to be launched. The committee last visited the project at its inception, in 2017. Phase 1, which included the construction of a map of Africa at the southern-most tip of Africa, paving a one-kilometre stretch of road, rehabilitating the terrain and realigning the boardwalk, was completed in 2018.

The committee is satisfied that the development will provide the necessary infrastructure support for the lighthouse precinct, such as a gateway to the park, a 60-seater restaurant, ablution facilities and an interpretation centre. It is hoped that the project, which received R54 990 000 in funding, will attract more tourists to the area.

The committee also visited the Arniston Hotel and Spa, which is a beneficiary of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme. The hotel had fitted over 100 solar panels to alleviate the high cost of electricity to run the hotel. The hotel also employs over 150 staff from the local community and has ongoing training programmes for the youth to be employed in the hotel industry. It also supports local economic development and sustainability by procuring fresh produce from local fishermen and vegetable growers.

The committee noted the appeal from the owner for government intervention to market the hotel internationally, for more measures to ensure the safety of the tourists and the request for the department to intervene to assist with the high electricity costs required to operate the hotel.

The committee has committed to engage with the Minister of Tourism to ensure that the hotel industry receives the support it requires to be marketable to international tourists.