Uganda: Tororo Court to Rule Today On Vote Recount in West Budama North Parliamentary Election

The Tororo Chief Magistrate, Irene Nambatya, is expected to rule tomorrow, thursday on whether to grant a vote recount in the West Budama North parliamentary election.

The ruling follows an application filed by Richard Othieno Okoth, who is challenging the victory of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Maximus Ochai, citing alleged irregularities during the January 15 parliamentary elections.

According to declaration forms from the Electoral Commission, Okoth, an independent candidate, garnered 12,255 votes, while Ochai obtained 12,259 votes, defeating Okoth by a narrow margin of four votes.

Okoth is seeking a recount in four polling stations out of more than 20, where he claims irregularities occurred that unfairly benefited his opponent. He alleges that some of his votes were either not included in the final tally or were altered.

Among the polling stations cited is Rock Hill Primary School, where Okoth claims he received 273 votes, which were allegedly omitted from the final tally sheet.

He further alleges that at Bolimo Polling Station in Nagongera Sub-county, all his results were deleted.

At Owi Tree Polling Station, Okoth claims that Ochai initially received 109 votes, but the final tally sheet instead recorded 509 votes in his favor.

Tororo District has so far registered a growing number of election petitions. At least three of the district's eight Members of Parliament have petitioned court, disputing results declared by the Electoral Commission.

Among the latest petitions is one filed by Sarah Opendi, who is contesting the victory of Hon. Akoth Angella after losing by a narrow margin of 35 votes.

Another petition involves Emmanuel Otaala, who is challenging George Oketcho, the declared winner of the West Budama South Constituency parliamentary seat.

The court's ruling on the recount application is expected to set the tone for the handling of other election-related disputes in the district.