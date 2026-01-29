Uganda: Chief Justice Zeija Launches Key Judiciary Policy Documents to Strengthen Service Delivery

Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija has launched three major policy documents aimed at improving how the Judiciary serves the public.

The launch took place on Wednesday evening at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala during the third health aerobics session of the year.

The documents launched are the Judiciary Client Charter, the Service Delivery Standards, and Judiciary Strategic Plan VI. According to the Chief Justice, the tools are meant to strengthen accountability, planning and justice delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing staff, Justice Dr Zeija said the Judiciary is changing how it plans and carries out its work.

"The Judiciary is adopting a new, more deliberate approach to planning and implementation," he said.

He explained that strategic decisions will now be clearly organised and shared using timelines.

"Strategic decisions will now be clearly structured, unpacked, and communicated using Gantt charts to map timelines and clarify deliverables," he said.

Justice Dr Zeija said the aerobics session was an appropriate place to unveil the documents, linking staff health to performance.

"This is the right venue to launch these documents because you are healthy," he said.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Judiciary, Dr Pius Bigirimana, congratulated Justice Dr Zeija on his recent appointment as Chief Justice.

He reminded staff that the formal introduction of the new Chief Justice had been hinted at during a previous aerobics session.

Dr Bigirimana said the Chief Justice had earlier in the day presided over a Supreme Court session hearing an election petition application, showing the demanding nature of judicial work.

He stressed the importance of wellness, saying participation in aerobics is compulsory.

"Judicial wellness is essential for productivity and sustained performance," Dr Bigirimana said.

He added that during his swearing-in, the Chief Justice had explained to President Museveni his plans to improve justice delivery, noting that the newly launched documents were meant to support those commitments.

Dr Bigirimana explained the purpose of each document, saying they clearly define the Judiciary's role and public expectations.

"The Client Charter outlines the Judiciary's commitments to court users, the Service Delivery Standards explain how services are delivered, and the Judiciary Strategic Plan VI sets out the institution's priorities for the next five years," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further said the Judiciary would print and distribute enough copies so that all staff can read and understand the new policies.

Dr Bigirimana thanked staff for attending the session and wished them "a productive week."