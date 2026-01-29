Uganda: JSC Reaffirms Role in Strengthening Judiciary, Access to Justice

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding judicial independence, fairness, and access to justice for all Ugandans, in line with the 1995 Constitution.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda, a talk show hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday, under the theme "Justice for All: Access to Prosecution and Legal Reform," Legal Officer Ivan Nduggwa outlined the mandate, achievements, and ongoing reforms within the Commission.

Nduggwa explained that the Judicial Service Commission is a government entity responsible for recruiting staff for all judicial institutions across the country. This includes conducting interviews for judicial officers, particularly judges, although some appointments are made by the President and later subjected to approval. He noted that the framers of Uganda's Constitution demonstrated great foresight by establishing clear institutional roles.

"The Ministry of Justice is where State Attorneys are trained and developed, while the Judiciary formally communicates its staffing needs to the Judicial Service Commission. When the Judiciary requires additional judges, it writes to us specifying the number needed," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Nduggwa, the Commission maintains strict and specific requirements for all applicants, which vary depending on the position. He added that legal officers are periodically reshuffled in line with institutional values, a process that usually takes about two years and is intended to prevent bias and promote professionalism.

On matters of career progression, Nduggwa emphasized that promotions are merit-based and dependent on meeting set standards, including further education and professional qualifications.

"Promotion is not automatic. Officers must apply once they meet all the requirements," he said

Nduggwa further highlighted the independence of the Judiciary, noting that judges take an oath to serve the people fairly and without prejudice.

"Judges enjoy judicial immunity, which allows them to make decisions without manipulation or interference," he said, adding that the courts of Uganda understand their constitutional role and operate independently.

Nduggwa also pointed out that the Commission keeps detailed records of cases and has contributed to the establishment of various courts, including the expansion of higher courts, to improve service delivery.

In an effort to ensure accountability and public trust, the Judicial Service Commission regularly engages with communities where judicial officers are deployed to assess performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

lWe also appear on television and radio talk shows to sensitize the public and create awareness about our work," he said.

Addressing access to justice, Nduggwa stressed that courts are open to all Ugandans, regardless of their educational background.

"Everyone has the right to go to court. We provide translators and clerks to assist those who may need help, and organizations such as FIDA offer free legal services to the public," he said.

Nduggwa further revealed that when judicial officers are dismissed due to misconduct or failure to meet standards, the Commission ensures transparency by publishing public notices in newspapers.

"We measure and track our work to ensure accountability and continuous improvement," he said.

"Courts exist to serve the people. They are for everyone, and justice must be accessible to all," he added, arguing that the Judicial Service Commission has registered significant achievements by faithfully executing its duties in line with the 1995 Constitution.