Tunisia: Head of State Emphasises Role of Inp in Protecting Country's Archaeological Heritage [update 1]

29 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon in Carthage with Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi.

The Head of State placed emphasis on the role of the National Institute of Heritage (INP) and the Agency for the Development of Heritage and Cultural Promotion (AMVPPC) in protecting the country's archaeological, historical and civilisational heritage. This follows a visit to the suburb of Sidi Bou Said where he took stock of the extent of damage inflicted by recent downpours and ensuing landslides.

Several buildings were constructed while not taking acount of the nature of the site and in full disharmony with its specific features which resulted in the disruption of the natural balance, the President further said.

Necessary measures need to be taken to protect the town of Sidi Bou Said, which attracts each year tens of thousands of visitors, preserve its architectural and cultural character and speed up its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Head of State instructed to find urgent solutions, as part of the law, for those affected by landslides, pending the development of a new urban development plan which is in symbiosis with the authentic architectural style of the suburb.

The President of the Republic said the ministry and various institutions under its umbrella have to intensify the protection of national heritage, in coordination with all stakehoklders.

They also have the task of striving to recover stolen items, especially as antiquities trafficking networks continue their attempts following the recent adverse weather conditions that helped unearth archaeological remains across the country.

This would not have occurred if construction authorisations had not been granted in the past and presently in banned areas over their archaeologiocal character.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.