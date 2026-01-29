Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Denies Calling Gachagua for Mt. Kenya Unity Meeting

Nairobi — The Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has issued a strong warning over what it describes as the deliberate circulation of false and misleading statements attributed to the retired Head of State on social media platforms.

Social media was awash since with reports that Former President Kenyatta had called for a Mt Kenya leaders meeting to unite behind Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an official statement released by the office, the former President distanced himself from viral posts circulating online, saying they are unauthorized and do not in any way reflect his views or official position.

"The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms. These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of H.E Uhuru Kenyatta," the statement said.

The office clarified that any official communication from Mr Kenyatta or his team will only be shared through established and verified channels, including the Office of the 4th President and the official Jubilee Party platforms.

"We wish to remind the public that any official communication from the retired President or his office will only be disseminated through our established and verified channels," the statement added, noting that the office remains committed to timely and accurate communication.

The warning comes amid heightened political temperatures and increased online misinformation, where prominent political figures are often targeted with fabricated statements designed to provoke public reaction or influence political discourse.

The office urged Kenyans to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it on social media, warning that the spread of falsehoods undermines public trust and disrespects the dignity of the Office of the President, even after retirement.

"We urge all citizens to exercise vigilance, verify information before sharing, and avoid amplifying falsehoods that erode public trust. The dignity of the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya remains paramount," the statement read.

This comes even as Former President Kenyatta is rocked with claims of hatching a plot to cause disunity within the Orange Democractic Movement.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has alleged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind a plan to inject more than Sh1 billion into the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in an effort to politically re-energise the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Junet, who is also the Suna East MP, made the claims while addressing residents in his constituency last year linking the alleged plan to growing internal manoeuvres within ODM aimed at pulling the party out of its broad-based political arrangement with President William Ruto.

According to Junet, the alleged plot was revealed to him during a recent meeting in Kisumu, where he was invited by a senior party figure amid rising tensions within ODM. He said the individual urged him to abandon the party's cooperation with President Ruto's administration.

"Recently, one of the people making noise within the party invited me to Kisumu. He told me, 'my brother, there are good plans of our party I want to inform you about. There is no need of us continuing supporting President William Ruto. Let's leave these broad-based issues,"' Junet told locals.

Junet claimed that the proposal included significant financial backing from the former Head of State to reposition ODM as a dominant opposition force.

"He told me: 'We have a very good plan. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to help us in our ODM party. He is ready to invest over Sh1 billion in our party so that it can become solid and vibrant politically. We shall emerge the winner in the next elections if we join the United Opposition,"' Junet said.

He further alleged that the pitch involved persuading ODM leaders to rally behind Uhuru Kenyatta and an emerging opposition alliance while distancing themselves from certain political figures.

"He told me that he knows many of us in ODM do not want Wamunyoro. Let's leave Rigathi and follow Uhuru to join the United Opposition," Junet said.

Junet linked the claims to his recent fallout with Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, one of ODM's deputy party leaders, whom he accused of pushing the idea.