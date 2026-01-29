South Africa: Bravo Le Roux's Family Raises Money to Bring Him Home

The rapper and producer, whose real name was Sinesipho Peter, died in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January at age 30.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised CHF22,188, which is about R456,000, around 23% of the CHF100,000 goal set by the family.

The family of rapper and music producer Bravo Le Roux has started a GoFundMe campaign to bring his body back to South Africa from Switzerland.

Bravo died in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January. He was 30 years old.

His real name was Sinesipho Peter.

The fundraiser has two purposes. First, it will cover the cost of bringing his body home from Switzerland. Second, it will provide long-term financial support for his young daughter.

The campaign has raised CHF22,188 so far. This is about R456,000.

The family set a goal of CHF100,000 for the fundraiser. The money raised so far represents about 23% of this target.

The family released a statement about the fundraiser. They said many people reached out asking how they could help.

"Many people have asked how they can support Bravo's family during this time. A fundraiser has been set up to help with his repatriation to South Africa and to provide long-term support for his daughter. Thank you for the love and respect," the family said.

The family has not announced any details about memorial or funeral arrangements.

Bravo's wife is DJ Sab. She posted about her grief.

"The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter," she said.

She also thanked people for their support.

"Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts," DJ Sab said.

Bravo Le Roux and DJ Sab welcomed their first child in February last year. The baby is a daughter.

When his daughter was born, Bravo shared a message about becoming a father and his hopes for his daughter.