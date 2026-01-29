Africa: U.S., AU Launch Strategic Investment Group to Boost Trade and Infrastructure

Nairobi — The United States and the African Union (AU) have launched a Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group (SIWG) aimed at accelerating US-Africa economic partnerships.

The pact seeks to create jobs, boost prosperity, and strengthen economic security on both sides of the Atlantic.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf announced the initiative on Wednesday after a meeting at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the talks, the two leaders reaffirmed the central importance of the US-Africa relationship and underscored the African Union's role as a key partner in advancing shared economic and development priorities.

In a joint statement, the United States and the AUC said that while peace and security remain fundamental, sustainable economic growth is the cornerstone of a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

They identified the development of high-quality, trade-enabling infrastructure as a critical next step in unlocking growth across the continent.

The newly established US-AUC Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group will align its work with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and flagship initiatives, including the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) priority corridors and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"The SIWG will serve as a platform for senior officials and technical experts across the US government and the AUC to identify and advance opportunities for US private sector investment and engagement in AU-backed infrastructure projects and related initiatives," the joint statement said.

The effort will focus on trade- and logistics-enabling infrastructure as well as continent-wide digital transformation.

The working group will leverage the AU's convening power and regional expertise alongside US capital and innovative financing tools to strengthen critical minerals and commodities supply chains, transportation corridors, energy networks, and regulatory harmonisation.

It will also seek to expand two-way trade, secure digital infrastructure, and enhance health security, outcomes both sides say will deliver tangible benefits for Americans and Africans.

As the United States and African partners increasingly prioritise durable, commercially viable investments over traditional aid models, the SIWG is expected to lay the foundation for long-term strategic economic cooperation between the two sides.