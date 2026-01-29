Kenya: City Hall Issues Ultimatum to Underperforming Kisip Contractors

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has issued a stern warning to contractors implementing key infrastructure projects under the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP) after a status review revealed severe delays in several informal settlements.

During a meeting held on Thursday, county officials disclosed that Lot 1 projects in Kayole Soweto, Kahawa Soweto, Embakasi, and Matopeni had recorded a completion rate of just 27.3 percent, far below the expected 98 percent target.

The meeting was chaired by Acting County Secretary and Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Renewal, Godfrey Akumali, and was attended by the KISIP National Team to assess progress on the stalled urban infrastructure works.

Describing the performance as unacceptable, Akumali directed that a formal non-performance notice be issued immediately.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Contractors have been given until Tuesday next week to significantly improve progress or risk termination of their contracts.

"We will not compromise on the quality or speed of delivery promised to the people of Nairobi," Akumali said, adding that contractors must also clear five months of outstanding salary arrears owed to workers and urgently address all site safety concerns.

County officials also raised concern over Phase 2 works in Majengo, Huruma, and Mathare, where progress stands at a low 1.5 percent.

A notice of termination is set to be issued on January 30, 2026, after the contractor failed to respond to multiple warnings issued toward the end of 2025.

Akumali, who also chairs the Nairobi County Project Coordination Team, said the county government remains firm in its stance against poor performance that undermines development in informal settlements.

"The Sakaja administration will not tolerate contractors who endanger the safety and development of our informal settlements," he said. "We are committed to either salvaging these projects or reassigning them to partners who share our vision of order and dignity for all Nairobians."