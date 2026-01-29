Kenya: Sports PS - Countdown to Magical Kenya Open 2026 Officially On

29 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has declared that the journey to the Magical Kenya Open 2026 is officially on, after presiding over the award ceremony of the Grand Finale of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

"The Journey to Magical Kenya Open 2026 is officially on," Mwangi said. "Today, I was delighted to interact with top professional golfers during the award ceremony. This hugely competitive tournament showcased the best of Kenya's greatest golfers as they competed in eight different turfs across the country."

Mwangi praised the Equator Tour, saying it demonstrated the depth of talent and sportsmanship among Kenyan golf professionals.

"Every swing was a testament to Kenya's continued rise in the golfing space; regionally and globally," he said.

He expressed confidence in Kenyan golfers, saying, "Based on the success of this tour, I am highly encouraged that Kenya's golfers have come of age. We need to see Kenya's golfers competing with the top elite in the world's greatest golf courses."

Mwangi also announced government plans to support professional golfers, saying, "As a government, we are exploring modalities on how to enhance and support professional golfers as part of accelerating growth of this sport in the country."

The Equator Tour finale also saw the unveiling of Team Kenya, a constellation of top professional golfers who qualified to represent the country in the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament at Karen Golf Club from 19-22 February 2026.

Mwangi praised the golfers, saying, "The quality of golfing talent and skills demonstrated by the golfers during the Equator Tour is impressive and an assurance that Team Kenya will make an incredible mark during MKO, a global sporting golf tournament that is part of the DP World Tour."

Mwangi was joined by top golf officials, including Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola, PGK CEO Robert Muthomi, and Kenya Open Golf Limited Chair Patrick Obath.

