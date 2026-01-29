Namibia: Omusati Vaccinates Over 500 Children for Polio

A total of 532 children have been vaccinated against polio so far as the vaccination campaign continues at border post clinics in the Omusati region.

According to a polio vaccination update issued on Tuesday, 296 children were vaccinated between 08h00 and 12h00 at Okapelolona Border Post Clinic, with the exercise ongoing until 17h00.

At Wakashamane Border Post Clinic, 236 children received the vaccine, and health workers continued administering doses until 17h00.

Health officials say the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to protect children against poliomyelitis. Teams at both sites remain committed to reaching all eligible children before the close of the campaign, and parents and guardians are urged to bring their children to the clinics for vaccination.

Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Penda Ithindi earlier this week urged parents across the country to bring their children for vaccination.

"The ministry calls upon parents, guardians, caregivers, community leaders, and all partners to actively support the nationwide polio vaccination campaign to ensure that no child is missed," he said in a statement.

The first phase of the national vaccination campaign began on Monday and ends on Thursday, with the second phase set for 24-27 February.

The campaign targets children under the age of 10. Parents are encouraged to ensure their children receive both doses.