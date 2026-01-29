Namibia: Capricorn Foundation Invests N$1.6 Million in Namibian Education, Boosting Rural and Digital Learning

The Capricorn Foundation has committed N$1.6 million towards three education initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education for Namibian pupils, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

The funding will support the Amos Meerkat Syllabus, EduVision Online Learning and Karstveld Academy, focusing on early childhood development, e-learning support for secondary schools, and bursaries for Grade 12 pupils.

Capricorn Foundation head Veripura Muukua says the investment forms part of the foundation's strategic focus on education and aligns with Namibia's socio-economic development goals.

"The Capricorn Foundation's commitment to education is deliberate and strategic, as we recognise our responsibility to help bridge the access gap between rural and urban areas and to support the most vulnerable communities," Muukua says in a statement.

Of the N$1.6 million, N$600 000 will support the Amos Meerkat Syllabus, N$609 744 will go towards EduVision Online Learning in the Hardap region, and N$423 330 will fund bursaries for six grade 12 pupils at Karstveld academy in Grootfontein.

EduVision director Frikkie Louw says education support has a lasting impact on pupils' lives and future direction.

"If we can put light into the eyes of one pupil, we know they understand where they are going, and for that we remain grateful for the Capricorn Foundation's continued support," Louw says.