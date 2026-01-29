Kenya: Ignore Fake News Graphics Claiming Kenyan Politician Babu Owino Is Shifting His Governor Ambitions From Nairobi to Kisumu

Ignore fake news graphics claiming Kenyan politician Babu Owino is shifting his governor ambitions from Nairobi to Kisumu

IN SHORT: Digital news graphics claiming that Kenyan member of parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino, is planning to run for governor of Kisumu are circulating on social media. But the graphics - and the claims - are fake.

"After deep reflections and soul searching on my political career here in Nairobi, with vast consultations, especially with my party ODM, and having served Embakasi East for two terms, I have decided to shift my gubernatorial ambitions to Kisumu county. God bless Nairobi - Babu Owino, Embakasi East MP," reads the text on several news graphics circulating on Facebook in Kenya.

The graphics feature a photo of member of parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino. Some of the graphics also include the logos of news media outlets Nation Africa, TV47 and Citizen Digital. The graphics are dated 7 January 2026.

Owino is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he is the secretary for science and technology. Owino was born in Kisumu which is located in Western Kenya.

But did a number of media outlets really claim that Owino is no longer planning to run for governor of Nairobi, and rather electioneer in Kisumu? We checked.

Digital media cards fake

Africa Check found no credible media reports of Owino shifting his ambitions for governor from Nairobi to Kisumu.

On 7 January, Owino posted the digital cards on his official X account with the words "fake" printed across them in red.

"Forget about the FAKE Information being peddled by my UNWORTHY Opponents. We are in NAIROBI to STAY," reads his post.

On 20 January, Owino declared himself the front runner for Nairobi's governorship race during a radio interview, further quashing the social media rumours.

The graphics are all fake, not published by the news outlets they impersonate, and should be ignored.