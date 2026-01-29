Uganda: Five-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted By Live Stay Wire in Kibuli

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a five-year-old girl died after being electrocuted by a live stay wire in Kakunguru Zone, Kibuli, Makindye Division.

The deceased has been identified as Ayomirwoth Rehema. The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m.

According to police, the child was playing with other children near a drainage channel when she came into contact with the wire.

"It is alleged that the deceased, while playing with other children near a drainage channel, came into contact with a live stay wire supporting an electric pole, resulting in fatal electrocution," Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

A stay wire is a metal support cable used to stabilise electric poles and prevent them from leaning or collapsing.

The wire runs from the pole down to the ground and is anchored in concrete. Under normal circumstances, stay wires are not supposed to carry electricity and are usually insulated to make them safe for the public.

However, electrical experts note that stay wires can become live when there is a fault in the power system. This may occur if overhead power lines come into contact with the stay wire due to damaged insulation, poor installation, vandalism, ageing infrastructure, or exposure to water, especially during the rainy season.

Once energised, the wire can conduct electricity into the ground, posing a serious risk to anyone who touches it.

Police officers attached to Kabalagala Police Division, together with Scenes of Crime Officers, visited the scene, which was examined and documented.

The body was later conveyed to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Officials from the electricity distribution company were contacted and the affected wire was disconnected to prevent further danger to the public.

No arrests have been made, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police have urged members of the public to promptly report exposed or faulty electrical installations to the relevant authorities to prevent similar tragedies.