Uganda: Frustrated Mbidde Out to Find Out Repeated Voter Rejection

Fred Mukasa Mbidde is out to do a post-mortem of his political career. The Democratic Party (DP) National Deputy President wants to find out why voters keep rejecting him. One, two, three, four, five... it has been one too many times.

Mbidde on Thursday announced plans to investigate why voters have repeatedly rejected him at the ballot, following his latest defeat in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Mbidde, who lost the Buweekula County parliamentary race, has now failed in five attempts to enter Uganda's national Parliament.

Despite the setback, he insists his political journey is far from over.

"The rejection continues to puzzle me," Mbidde said in an interview, acknowledging that the loss has prompted deep reflection on his political strategy and appeal to voters.

While the 2026 general election may already be fading from public attention for some politicians, the defeat has left Mbidde questioning his standing with constituents. His most recent campaign leaned heavily on the controversial cooperation between the DP and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), a political arrangement that appears to have failed to resonate with voters in Buweekula.

Mbidde's parliamentary ambitions span nearly two decades. He first contested and lost the Makindye West seat in 2006, followed by defeats in the Kalungu East by-election in 2007 and the 2011 general elections.

His fifth unsuccessful bid came with the 2026 loss in Buweekula.

Reflecting on his electoral record, Mbidde suggested that his political message may not be clearly understood by the broader electorate.

"I seem to perform well in delegate-based elections but struggle in direct elections," he said. He added that he enjoys greater acceptance among academic and professional circles. "This is something I must investigate and understand."

Despite the repeated losses, Mbidde says he remains committed to public service and has not ruled out contesting for elective office in the future.

For now, he plans to shift focus to other engagements, including the launch of a new book on East Africa's integration, which he says will be officiated by President Yoweri Museveni.

Addressing criticism that his closeness to the ruling party may be contributing to his electoral failures, Mbidde dismissed the claims, insisting that the DP-NRM cooperation is strategic and intended to strengthen his party.

"My relationship with President Museveni remains intact," he said.

While voters have consistently rejected him in constituency elections, Mbidde served two terms as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), a role filled through indirect elections by parliamentary delegates.

His contrasting fortunes continue to raise questions about why he has succeeded in regional and delegate-based politics but failed to gain voter confidence at the constituency level.

As the DP reflects on its performance in the 2026 elections, Mbidde's political future remains uncertain -- though he insists defeat will not end his ambitions.