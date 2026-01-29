South Africa: Parents Exhume Son's Remains Five Years After State Mistakenly Buried Him

In 2021, Msindisi Phike was buried by the state as a pauper while his family was still waiting for his DNA results to be completed

Five years after a 21-year-old Bloemfontein man was buried by the state without his family's consent, the Phike family have finally been able to lay their son to rest.

Moses and Kehiloe Phike told GroundUp their son, Msindisi, was reported missing at the Mangaung police station on 27 April 2020, during the hard lockdown. Their son's decomposed body was found three weeks later at a storage warehouse on the edge of Bloemfontein.

Police opened a culpable homicide docket. Between 22 and 25 May 2020, the family were contacted and told the body they found matched their son's description. The family then requested a DNA test. After not hearing from the police for months, the family went to the Bainsvlei Police Station in December 2021 where they were only then told that the body was in fact Msindisi. As the family was making funeral arrangements it was discovered he had already been buried as a pauper by the state in January 2021 without their consent.

The Phike family have been trying ever since to have Msindisi's body exhumed by the state so he can be buried under their customary rights.

On Wednesday, Msindisi's body was exhumed at the Bainsvlei cemetery where most of the pauper state burials are done. Later the same day, the Phike family held a burial ceremony for him at Memorial Cemetery.

Msindisi's friend Thapelo Nqheku, described him as a brother and recalled his passion for composing songs and music.

Sechaba Mashiya, Msindisi's cousin, said, "Even though we found your body, the pain will never end because how you died remains a mystery."

His sister Bulelwa Phike said while it was a relief to bury Msindisi with dignity, their family were still left with many unanswered questions around his death. She said the family was sent from pillar to post begging for help until GroundUp stepped in (we first reported this story in June 2023).

Kedibone Moeti, Msindisi's grandmother, said the state failed their family and caused them prolonged devastation and grief. "We want justice to be done by bringing culprits to book," she said.