Mozambique: Situation Out of Control - Schools Closed, Lack of Drinking Water, and Cholera Spreading After Floods

Nampula — In Mozambique, the resumption of school activities in the country has been postponed until 27 February 2026. The decision was taken by the country's Council of Ministers following the severe repercussions caused by the floods (see Fides, 21/1/2026).

Since the start of the rainy season, which runs from October to April, including the last two weeks of flooding, 125 people have died in Mozambique and 774,828 have been severely affected. Hundreds of families remain surrounded by water, some have taken refuge on rooftops, mainly in Maputo and Gaza, in southern Mozambique.

"The situation remains very critical... and sad for the poor. People do not know what to think or who to trust.

Food prices are rising and everyone is taking advantage of this. I pray to the Lord to help us," a local source working in a health facility wrote to Fides.

"Many sick people continue to arrive, including young people and children. I think of the many countries suffering from war and guerrilla warfare around the world. All we can do is pray and hope," he concludes.

Local media reports that in most areas that remain completely submerged, access to basic services such as drinking water, healthcare, food and education is uncertain or unsafe.

A total of 427,289 students and 9,204 teachers have been affected, 431 school buildings have been damaged, 281 classrooms have been completely destroyed, 218 schools are unusable, 167 toilet facilitues completely or partially destroyed, and 203 health facilities damaged. Under these conditions, the main victims are children, who face greater risks of disease, learning disruption and various other dangers, especially girls and adolescents. In the province of Nampula alone, cholera is rampant. According to estimates by the National Directorate of Public Health, 1,314 cases and 17 deaths have been reported, followed by Tete with 932 cases and 13 deaths, and Cabo Delgado with 404 cases and 2 deaths.

However, with river basins above alert levels, heavy rains continuing in some areas and the start of the cyclone season, the number of children and families affected is expected to further increase.

In addition, extensive damage to agricultural land has had a serious impact on the livelihoods of 126,287 farmers, as well as the death of 58,621 livestock, including cattle, goats and poultry. According to estimates released by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (INGD), 91 shelters are currently operating, housing 94,917 people, of whom 19,254 have been rescued.