Somalia: Somali Forces Destroy Al-Shabab Bases in Middle Shabelle Operation

29 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali National Army forces carried out a planned operation Thursday to destroy al-Shabab bases in the Alanley area of the Middle Shabelle region.

The operation specifically targeted remnants of al-Shabab fighters who had fled from Jabad Godane following intense military pressure. Troops dismantled all strongholds and safe houses used by the militants in Alanley.

Commanders said the army fully confirmed the destruction of al-Shabab hideouts and is continuing search operations to track down remaining fighters.

Officials added that operations will continue until security is fully restored across Middle Shabelle and the region is cleared of militant elements.

The Somali National Army reiterated its commitment to combating al-Shabab, working alongside local communities to ensure lasting peace and stability.

