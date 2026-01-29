Somalia Appoints New Army Chief, Approves Anti-Smuggling Ministerial Committee

Mogadishu — Somalia's Cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud as the new chief of the Somali National Army.

Gen. Mahmoud brings 18 years of military experience and holds a master's-level education. He was named to lead the country's armed forces amid ongoing efforts to secure regions held by militant groups.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also reviewed the national security situation and praised army operations in Jabad Godane, where more than 550 insurgents were reportedly killed, including 80 foreign fighters.

In addition, the Cabinet established a ministerial-level committee to tackle human trafficking, comprising six ministries and the Office of the Attorney General.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the charter for the International Mediation Institutions and regulations for the registration of maritime transport vehicles, submitted by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Ports & Maritime Transport, respectively.