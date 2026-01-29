Botswana: Drugs Availability Stands At 50 Per Cent in Moshupa District

29 January 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Marvin Motlhabane

Moshupa — Overall drug availability at Moshupa District Pharmacy Warehouse stands at 50 per cent.

This was revealed by Principal Pharmacist at Moshupa District Pharmacy Warehouse, Ms Thato Aliu during Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ignatius Moswaane tour of the facility and Moshupa Clinic Council on Tuesday.

Breaking down the availability by category, she noted that essential medications were accessible at 52 per cent, vital medications at 62 per cent, and non-essential medications at 36 per cent.

In his address, Assistant Minister Moswaane encouraged healthcare workers in Moshupa District to evaluate surplus stock at various facilities, so that if possible, any excess supplies could be redistributed to other areas facing drugs shortages.

He stressed efficient resource management as a practical step toward improving access. Mr Moswaane further assured staff and the community that government continued to prioritise the health sector.

In addition, Mr Moswaane appealed to the public to avoid spreading negative or unverified information about drug shortages on social media platforms, noting that such reports could create unnecessary alarm and undermine confidence in the health sector.

Moshupa District deputy Council Secretary for Primary Health Services, Mr Mphapi Mbulawa highlighted the critical need to equip nurses and doctors with accurate, real-time information of drug stock levels.

This transparency, he said was essential for effective patient care and timely decision-making at clinics and health posts

The tour and discussions come at a time when Botswana's health system is addressing supply chain challenges, including efforts to implement digital tools for better tracking of medicines from central warehouses to remote areas.

Stakeholders continue to focus on collaboration, stock redistribution, and public communication to maintain service delivery in districts like Moshupa. BOPA

