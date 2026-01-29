South Africa: Ramaphosa Appoints Special Task Team to Probe 'Murder, Corruption' Against 14 Officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa
29 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to establish a special investigations task team to urgently investigate a number of officers implicated in the country's law enforcement scandal.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has found that allegations of criminality and wrongdoing against five police officers and nine current or former Ekurhuleni metro officials are so serious that immediate investigations and action are necessary.

Among the implicated officers are suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the national head of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) organised crime unit, Richard Shibiri.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, the Presidency issued a statement on measures that Ramaphosa is implementing in response to interim findings from the Madlanga Commission.

These point to potential criminal charges and suspensions that, if applied, will affect the national police as well as the Ekurhuleni municipality.

'Immediate criminal investigation'

A section of the Presidency's Thursday statement said: "President Ramaphosa... welcomes the referrals by the Commission of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals."

The establishment of the Madlanga Commission, fully known as the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, was announced on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

