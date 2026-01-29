Africa: Namibia Ranks As Africa's Best Country to Start a Business

Namibia has been ranked as the most trustworthy and stable country to start a new company in Africa.

The ranking came from the StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index (IBEI) 2026, ranking first in Africa in the market perception pillar.

Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board spokesperson Catherine Shipushu says the ranking highlights the country's strong institutional credibility, governance quality and international trust within the African continent.

"This achievement positions Namibia as a trusted destination for innovators and entrepreneurs seeking confidence and stability when establishing and growing their ventures," says Shipushu.

IBEI evaluates the foundational conditions that make innovation possible and is structured around three core pillars: ease of operating a business, business incentives and market perception.

This criteria evaluates governance quality, credibility, transparency, stability, human capital and international mobility with over 125 countries worldwide being evaluated.

According to StartupBlink, Namibia's ranking as first in Africa and first in sub-Saharan Africa in the market perception pillar is based on the country's demonstrated outstanding regional leadership in institutional trust and governance credibility.

"This recognition validates Namibia's ongoing commitment to creating a predictable, stable and investor-friendly business environment.

It also reflects the impact of practical reforms that Namibia introduced to enhance the ease of doing business and enterprise development in the country," says Shipushu.

She adds that Namibia has maintained consistent regional competitiveness, with strong positioning across southern Africa in multiple dimensions of the business environment and ranks in the top quartile globally for the dividend tax rate and capital gains tax rate parameters.