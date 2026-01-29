Namibia: Five People Report Experiencing Minor Earthquake-Like Tremor in Windhoek

A magnitude 2.4 tremor was recorded in the Windhoek area last Thursday.

The tremor was confirmed by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy in a statement on Tuesday.

Five Windhoek residents reported the tremor to VolcanoDiscovery, a geologist-run website that records tremors and earthquakes from around the world, saying they experienced "weak shaking and rattling."

VolcanoDiscovery wrote on its site that they received the reports from five people in Windhoek minutes after the seismic activity.

"The first report about ground shaking reached us after only seven minutes," VolcanoDiscovery says.

The quake was reported to have been felt at approximately 5.5-6.5km, an area that covers geological phenomena and allows the public to submit reports about seismic activity, VolcanoDiscovery says.

"It felt like thunder and you could feel the vibrations," one report says.

The mines and energy ministry said its system recorded the minor tremor at 02h10 on Thursday morning.

"While tremors of this magnitude may be felt by those close to the epicentre, no damages are expected," the ministry said.

The last seismic event recorded near Windhoek was a 2024 minor earthquake south of Gross Barmen.