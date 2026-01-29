Namibia: Mariental Residents Petition Mayor Over Municipality

The Mariental Residents Association, supported by local residents, handed a petition to town mayor Ethel Isaacks, voicing dissatisfaction with the town's municipality.

In the petition, handed over on Wednesday, the association objects to the planned construction of new municipal offices estimated to cost N$80 million, arguing that the funds would be better used for community development projects that directly benefit residents.

The petition also raises concerns about the relocation of residents from Extensions 2 and 3 to Extension 5, an area residents describe as a former dumpsite.

The affected communities say the relocation poses health risks and has disrupted livelihoods.

Residents allege they were left to reconstruct their homes using damaged materials at their own expense, while some suffered damage to personal property during recent floods.

These damages are attributed to alleged negligence by municipal contractors.

Association chairperson and group spokesperson Werner von Watzdorf says affected residents have received no assistance despite their losses.

He says this directly violates the laws of Namibia.

The group further calls on the council to ensure that minutes of council meetings, including monthly reports, are made accessible to residents at all times, as required under paragraph 16 of the Local Authorities Act, Act 23 of 1992.

Additionally, the petition highlights the failure to swear in Von Watzdorf as a council member, despite a directive issued by the Electoral Commission of Namibia on 4 December 2025 confirming that he was duly elected and should have been sworn in on 5 December 2025. The association is demanding clarity on the matter.

The swearing-in of Von Watzdorf, the first candidate on the association list to be sworn in as association representative in the local authority council, was put on hold due to an internal power struggle within the association.

Von Watzdorf on Wednesday said he wanted to emphasise that the association was formed out of concern for residents rather than political ambition.

"None of the founders of the Mariental Residents Association were politicians, nor did we aspire to become politicians," he said.

"However, we could not stand by and watch residents suffer year after year under a municipality that disregards the well-being and dignity of the very people who vote them into power. This must change."

Upon receiving the petition, the mayor informed the group that the municipality would respond within five days.