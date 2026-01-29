Namibia Careers Expo Set for March

29 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The 15th Namibia Careers Expo is set to take place in Windhoek in March.

The career development organisation on Wednesday announced that the Namibia National Career Week 2026 will take from 5-6 March.

Speaking at the launch, Namibia Careers Expo executive director Abed Erastus said the event will serve as the country's premier career exploration platform.

"It will connect over 5 000 young Namibians with meaningful opportunities across government, private sector and educational institutions," said Erastus.

SanlamAllianz is one of the organisations supporting the Namibia National Career Week 2026 as part of its commitment to empowering young Namibians through education, skills development and meaningful career exposure.

It will invest in opportunities that help pupils make informed career choices, strengthen their employability and actively participate in the country's economic growth.

The two-day event will feature engaging sessions at the SanlamAllianz Speaker's Hall, led by industry professionals and sector specialists, who will share insights and personal career experiences with pupils.

Various exhibitors will showcase career opportunities, scholarship programmes, and training initiatives from leading national, regional and international institutions.

The expo will have interactive entrepreneurship and employability sessions, as well as networking opportunities connecting students, graduates, and professionals with potential employers and mentors.

The expo has assured schools it will provide free transportation of pupils from different schools to the event and back to their schools across the capital.

