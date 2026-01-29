Ethiopia: Election Board Requests Academic Calendar Adjustment to Facilitate Student Voting in 7th General Election

Addis Abeba — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has called on universities and the Ministry of Education to adjust academic schedules to allow students sufficient time to participate in the upcoming 7th General Election.

On 27 January 2026, NEBE held discussions with leaders of higher education institutions and Ministry of Education representatives to ensure students studying far from their home constituencies can exercise their right to vote. Deputy Chairperson Tesfaye Niway emphasized that enabling student participation is essential for strengthening Ethiopia's democratic system.

According to NEBE, the most effective approach is for students to register at university-based special polling stations and then travel to their electoral districts to cast their ballots. Special polling stations, established under Ethiopian electoral law, are intended to enfranchise citizens living away from their constituencies, including students, military personnel, civil servants, internally displaced persons, and incarcerated individuals whose voting rights have not been revoked.

During the meeting, university leaders and Ministry representatives raised concerns regarding scheduling and logistics, which were addressed by NEBE officials. The board requested that academic calendars be adjusted to accommodate voter registration and travel time, ensuring students can fully participate in the electoral process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NEBE also outlined its preparations for the 7th General Election, including the use of a technology-driven voter and candidate registration system, recruitment of polling staff, and operational and logistical arrangements for special polling stations.

The discussions reflect NEBE's commitment to removing barriers to student voting and promoting inclusive participation in Ethiopia's electoral process.

NEBE has announced that polling day for the seventh general election will be 1 June, 2026. Board Chairperson Melatwork Hailu said preparations are underway, including a digital system for registering political parties, candidates, and voters. She clarified that the submission of documents between 17 November and 2 December, 2025, is separate from formal candidate registration, scheduled from 10 December, 2025, to 9 January, 2026.

In 5 January 2026 Addis Standard reported that the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has launched a digital system for voter and candidate registration, marking a significant shift from paper-based electoral processes to digital operations.

Speaking at the launch event, NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu said the development and rollout of the system took more than one year and six months. She said the digital platform is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance data accuracy and inclusivity, reduce costs, and strengthen the Board's institutional capacity.

President of the Federal Supreme Court, Tewodros Mihret, described the system as a major milestone in the modernization of Ethiopia's electoral administration. He underscored the importance of the independence of electoral institutions in building a democratic system, adding that the new digital registration platform would contribute to the credibility of future elections.

According to NEBE, the digital system offers three registration options: a mobile application known as "Mirechaye" (My Election), an online registration portal, and in-person registration at polling stations using tablets. The Board said the system has also been designed to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

At the beginning of January 2026, Melatwork Hailu, Chairperson of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), highlighted key pre-election activities the Board has undertaken ahead of the country's 7th General Election, scheduled for 2026. Among these, she noted, NEBE conducted task briefing training for main trainers and constituency coordinators.

Speaking on the training, Melatwork said it is one of the core pre-election initiatives and emphasized that its success depends on how clearly and comprehensively the information is cascaded to local officials, ensuring it is conveyed accurately and without distortion.

Participants included main trainers who demonstrated strong performance in the 6th General Election and subsequent polls, alongside NEBE experts from various branch offices. The training covered a broad range of topics, including principles of election management, the structure and mandate of constituency offices, recruitment and training of poll workers, comprehensive voter registration, grievance hearing and response mechanisms, and the full voting-to-results process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of its preparations, NEBE unveiled a three-tier security classification system in mid-December 2025 to assess the feasibility of conducting elections nationwide. The system categorizes areas as green, yellow, or red: green indicates areas suitable for elections, yellow areas may proceed with caution, and red areas are deemed unfit for voting due to prevailing security conditions.

NEBE said the framework builds on lessons learned from the 6th General Election, including residual and rerun polls in 18 constituencies in Benishangul-Gumuz. The Board has been reviewing information from regional governments, city administrations, and security institutions to guide its planning.

According to NEBE, the process begins with peace and security assessments under the three-tier classification, followed by consultations with political parties, civil society organizations, regional and city administrations, and security bodies, in line with the Board's operational directives.