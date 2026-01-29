Somalia's Danab Commandos Seize Al-Shabab Explosives Cache in Middle Shabelle

U.S. forces practice convoy training with the Danab Brigade in Somalia (file photo).

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab commandos said Thursday they seized a cache of landmines and explosive materials during a security operation on the outskirts of Jabad Godane in the Middle Shabelle region.

The 161st Danab unit said the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence and led to the discovery of explosives allegedly hidden by the al-Shabab militant group. The area was recently retaken from the group following successive military operations aimed at stabilising the region.

Commanders involved in the operation said the explosives were intended to threaten security and target civilians in an effort to disrupt daily life and undermine stability.

The Somali National Army said the site has been fully secured and that measures are under way to safely dispose of the explosives in line with established military safety procedures.

The army reiterated its commitment to combating al-Shabab and safeguarding civilians as security operations continue across the country.

