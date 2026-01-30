South Africa: JSE Lists Cartesian Balanced ETF As Active Products Gain Ground

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has listed the Cartesian EasyETFs Balanced Actively Managed ETF on its Main Board, adding to a growing range of active investment products on the exchange.

The listing follows the recent admission of the Absa Cartesian Absolute Income Actively Managed Certificate, marking back-to-back product launches linked to Cartesian Capital. The dual listings highlight the rising presence of smaller and mid-sized asset managers on the JSE.

The Cartesian Balanced ETF is a diversified multi-asset fund targeting long-term capital growth. It invests across South African and global assets, including equities, fixed income, money-market instruments, property-linked securities, and alternatives. The fund is aimed at retail investors and financial advisers and is structured to comply with Regulation 28.

The Absa Cartesian Absolute Income product focuses on rand-denominated interest-bearing securities. Its strategy targets stable income and capital growth through exposure to South African fixed-income markets.

The JSE said demand for transparent and accessible actively managed products has been rising. Actively managed ETFs are among the fastest-growing product segments on the exchange.

With the new listing, the number of ETFs on the JSE has increased to 127, with a combined market value above ZAR259 billion.

Key Takeaways

The latest Cartesian listing reflects a broader shift in South Africa's investment landscape. For years, ETF growth on the JSE was driven mainly by low-cost passive products. That is now changing as investors seek more flexibility in volatile markets. Actively managed ETFs aim to combine the transparency and intraday trading of ETFs with the discretion of traditional fund management. This structure appeals to investors looking for downside protection, income stability, or dynamic asset allocation. Regulatory clarity has helped. Reforms have made it easier to list and distribute active exchange-traded products, lowering barriers for newer asset managers. This has widened choice beyond the largest incumbents. For the JSE, active ETFs support trading volumes and product innovation at a time when cash equity activity has been under pressure. For investors, the risk lies in fees and manager performance. Active strategies must justify higher costs through consistent returns. If demand continues, active ETFs could become a core segment of South Africa's fund market rather than a niche addition.