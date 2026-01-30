Sudan War - EU Sanctions 5 RSF and 2 SAF Members for 'Dramatic Escalation of Violence'

Brussels — The Council of the European Union (EU) today adopted sanctions against seven individuals, in view of the continued grave situation in Sudan, the dramatic escalation of violence causing irreparable costs to human life in Darfur and throughout the country, as well as violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

For almost three years, the conflict in Sudan has caused the loss of thousands of lives and immense hardship for the Sudanese people, and posed a serious threat to stability and security across the wider region. The responsibility for this war continues to be on the shoulders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), as well as their respective affiliated militias.

"From those designated today, five are RSF-affiliated and two are SAF-affiliated individuals. These include Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, a Major in the RSF and brother of the head of the RSF, as well as Brigadier Generals, Commanders and other members of the RSF. Additionally, the restrictive measures apply to supporters of the SAF, including Al-Misbah Abu Zaid Talha, the Commander of the Islamist militia Baraa bin Malik Battalion (BBMB). These individuals are associated with entities that threaten the peace, stability or security of Sudan."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The adoption of this package of sanctions directly reflects the fourth EU ask to the parties to the conflict set out in the Council Conclusions on Sudan of October 2025, namely the need for restoring and strengthening the rule of law, accountability, respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, and justice in Sudan. By imposing targeted restrictive measures, the European Union reinforces accountability for serious violations and signals that impunity for such acts is unacceptable.

With today's listings, the Sudan sanctions regime now applies to 18 individuals and eight entities. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit, is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

The EU remains actively engaged, including at the highest level, in efforts to find a sustainable end to the conflict, and will continue to employ, and where possible intensify the use of the full range of foreign policy instruments at its disposal -- including, where appropriate, targeted sanctions -- to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Background

In October 2023, the Council adopted a dedicated framework of restrictive measures in view of activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan. It then adopted successive sets of sanctions against individuals and entities belonging to or affiliated with the SAF and the RSF in January, June and December 2024, and in July and November 2025.

On 11 April 2025, the High Representative issued a statement on behalf of the EU, reiterating the EU's strong appeal to the warring parties for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. On that occasion the EU stressed that, in close coordination with the international community, it would use its diplomatic tools and instruments, including restrictive measures, to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a lasting inter-Sudanese, inclusive political process reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

In October 2025, the Council approved conclusions on Sudan, strongly condemning the ongoing conflict and calling on all parties to increase their engagement towards an immediate ceasefire, ensure unimpeded humanitarian access and the protection of civilians, and commit to facilitating a representative and independent civilian governance.

On 20 November 2025, the High Representative issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms the grave and ongoing atrocities perpetrated by the RSF in Sudan, including in the context of the seizure of the city of El Fasher, and calling for an immediate end to the atrocities committed. In a briefing to the UNSC on 19 January 2026, the ICC Deputy Prosecutor Khan stated the Court conclusions that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in El Fasher, particularly in late October, following a prolonged RSF siege of the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council decision (CFSP) 2026/254 of 29 January 2026 amending decision (CFSP) 2023/2135 concerning restrictive measures in view of activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan

Council implementing regulation (EU) 2026/251 of 29 January 2026 implementing regulation (EU) 2023/2147 concerning restrictive measures in view of activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan

Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/2135 of 9 October 2023 concerning restrictive measures in view of activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan (consolidated list, 20 November 2025)

Sudan: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union (20 November 2025)

Sudan: Council approves conclusions on the ongoing conflict (20 October 2025)

Sudan: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union marking two years of war (11 April 2025)

Sudan (background information)

(Source: Council of the European Union)