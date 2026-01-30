Sudan: 62 International Rights Groups Warn of 'Sudan's State Disintegration'

Dabanga Sudan — Sudan has passed more than 1,000 days of war, as 62 Sudanese, African, and Arab rights organisations warn that the conflict is contributing to state fragmentation alongside ongoing mass atrocities and a limited international response.
In a joint statement published yesterday, the signatories said the conflict has "accelerated state disintegration and systematic atrocities", while the international community remains "incapable of preventing the return of genocide, widespread atrocities, and the weaponisation of the justice system".
They described a war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces driven by a struggle for power and resources that derailed Sudan's civilian democratic transition, and called for "an immediate end to external arms flows that sustain this machinery of brutality".
Rejecting any settlement limited to armed actors, the groups urged "a peace process that is not a bargain between warlords, but a transition to inclusive, civilian rule."
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Warning that repression now extends beyond the battlefield, the organisations said Sudan's judiciary has been "systematically weaponised to criminalise humanitarian action, silence dissent, and intimidate displaced persons and perceived opponents".
They also highlighted conflict-related sexual violence as a tactic of war, saying such crimes have left "indelible scars on survivors and the nation's social fabric".
Despite the devastation, the statement praised Sudanese civil society, saying "the true spirit of Sudan survives through the extraordinary defiance of its people", pointing to volunteer-run emergency response rooms and mutual aid networks operating under extreme danger.
The signatories called on the international community to halt arms transfers, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for atrocity crimes committed during the war.
List of signatories:
1. Sudanese Human Rights Monitor (SHRM)
2. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies
3. Access
4. Access Center for Human Rights (ACHR)
5. Adala For All
6. Adeela for Culture and Art
7. African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies
8. Alharisat organization
9. Alliance of Civil Forces for Eastern Sudan
10. Asmaa Society for Development
11. Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression for Human Rights (AFTE)
12. Association Tchadienne pour la Promotion et la Défense des Droits de l'Homme
13. Aswat Media Network
14. ATPDH, TCHAD
15. Collectif de sauvegarde de Ligue Algérienne pour la Défense des Droits de l'Homme
16. Committee for Justice (CFJ)
17. Darfur Bar Association (DBA)
18. Democratic Civil Society Platform- Sudan
19. DITSHWANELO - The Botswana Centre for Human Rights, Botswana
20. Egyptian Front for Human Rights
21. Egyptian Human Rights Forum (EHRF)
22. Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR)
23. Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO)
24. Foundation for the promotion of rights
25. Groupe LOTUS, RDC.
26. Intersection Association for Rights and Freedoms
27. Justice Africa Sudan
28. Justitia Center for the Legal Protection of Human Rights in Algeria
29. Kenya Human Rights Commission
30. Law and Democracy Support Foundation (LDSF)
31. Lawyers for Human Rights, South Africa
32. LDDH Djibouti
33. Legal Agenda
34. Legal and Human Rights Centre Tanzania
35. Libyan Organization for Legal Aid
36. Ligue Burundaise des droits de l'homme Iteka
37. Ligue Ivoirienne des Droits de l'Homme (LIDHO), Côte d'Ivoire
38. Mansam - Women Political and Civil Groups
39. NO" To Women's Oppression
40. Nubian Center for Peace and Democracy
41. Observatoire Congolais des Droits de l'Homme, République du Congo
42. Riposte internationale
43. Sinai Foundation for Human Rights (SFHR)
44. Social Accountability Association
45. Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa Network
46. Sudan Democracy First Group
47. Sudan Human Rights Hub (SHRH)
48. Sudan Human Rights Network (SHRN)
49. Sudanese Group for Defending Rights and Freedoms
50. Sudanese Group for Democracy and Rights
51. Sudanese organization for justice and human rights
52. Sudanese Women in Diaspora Against the War
53. Synergy Association for Victims
54. Syrians for Truth and Justice - STJ
55. Taafi initiative
56. Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights
57. Victim's Voices Senegal
58. Women Against Injustice
59. Women Now for Development Lebanon
60. Yemen Future for Culture and Media Development
61. Yemeni Coalition for Human Rights
62. Zimrights Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Zimbabwe