Sudan: 62 International Rights Groups Warn of 'Sudan's State Disintegration'

Dabanga Sudan — Sudan has passed more than 1,000 days of war, as 62 Sudanese, African, and Arab rights organisations warn that the conflict is contributing to state fragmentation alongside ongoing mass atrocities and a limited international response.

In a joint statement published yesterday, the signatories said the conflict has "accelerated state disintegration and systematic atrocities", while the international community remains "incapable of preventing the return of genocide, widespread atrocities, and the weaponisation of the justice system".

They described a war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces driven by a struggle for power and resources that derailed Sudan's civilian democratic transition, and called for "an immediate end to external arms flows that sustain this machinery of brutality".

Rejecting any settlement limited to armed actors, the groups urged "a peace process that is not a bargain between warlords, but a transition to inclusive, civilian rule."

Warning that repression now extends beyond the battlefield, the organisations said Sudan's judiciary has been "systematically weaponised to criminalise humanitarian action, silence dissent, and intimidate displaced persons and perceived opponents".

They also highlighted conflict-related sexual violence as a tactic of war, saying such crimes have left "indelible scars on survivors and the nation's social fabric".

Despite the devastation, the statement praised Sudanese civil society, saying "the true spirit of Sudan survives through the extraordinary defiance of its people", pointing to volunteer-run emergency response rooms and mutual aid networks operating under extreme danger.

The signatories called on the international community to halt arms transfers, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for atrocity crimes committed during the war.

List of signatories:

1. Sudanese Human Rights Monitor (SHRM)

2. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

3. Access

4. Access Center for Human Rights (ACHR)

5. Adala For All

6. Adeela for Culture and Art

7. African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies

8. Alharisat organization

9. Alliance of Civil Forces for Eastern Sudan

10. Asmaa Society for Development

11. Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression for Human Rights (AFTE)

12. Association Tchadienne pour la Promotion et la Défense des Droits de l'Homme

13. Aswat Media Network

14. ATPDH, TCHAD

15. Collectif de sauvegarde de Ligue Algérienne pour la Défense des Droits de l'Homme

16. Committee for Justice (CFJ)

17. Darfur Bar Association (DBA)

18. Democratic Civil Society Platform- Sudan

19. DITSHWANELO - The Botswana Centre for Human Rights, Botswana

20. Egyptian Front for Human Rights

21. Egyptian Human Rights Forum (EHRF)

22. Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR)

23. Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO)

24. Foundation for the promotion of rights

25. Groupe LOTUS, RDC.

26. Intersection Association for Rights and Freedoms

27. Justice Africa Sudan

28. Justitia Center for the Legal Protection of Human Rights in Algeria

29. Kenya Human Rights Commission

30. Law and Democracy Support Foundation (LDSF)

31. Lawyers for Human Rights, South Africa

32. LDDH Djibouti

33. Legal Agenda

34. Legal and Human Rights Centre Tanzania

35. Libyan Organization for Legal Aid

36. Ligue Burundaise des droits de l'homme Iteka

37. Ligue Ivoirienne des Droits de l'Homme (LIDHO), Côte d'Ivoire

38. Mansam - Women Political and Civil Groups

39. NO" To Women's Oppression

40. Nubian Center for Peace and Democracy

41. Observatoire Congolais des Droits de l'Homme, République du Congo

42. Riposte internationale

43. Sinai Foundation for Human Rights (SFHR)

44. Social Accountability Association

45. Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa Network

46. Sudan Democracy First Group

47. Sudan Human Rights Hub (SHRH)

48. Sudan Human Rights Network (SHRN)

49. Sudanese Group for Defending Rights and Freedoms

50. Sudanese Group for Democracy and Rights

51. Sudanese organization for justice and human rights

52. Sudanese Women in Diaspora Against the War

53. Synergy Association for Victims

54. Syrians for Truth and Justice - STJ

55. Taafi initiative

56. Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights

57. Victim's Voices Senegal

58. Women Against Injustice

59. Women Now for Development Lebanon

60. Yemen Future for Culture and Media Development

61. Yemeni Coalition for Human Rights

62. Zimrights Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Zimbabwe