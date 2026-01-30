Zimbabwe: Betrayal At Chikurubi As Prison Officer Faces Court Over Alleged Dagga Sales

29 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A 32-year-old prison officer accused of selling dagga to inmates at Chikurubi Maximum Prison appeared in court after being found in possession of 468 grams of the dangerous drug.

Tawanda Prosper Javen, appeared before Harare Magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody to February 2, 2026, for a bail application.

The State alleges that on January 3, 2026, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Special Investigation Branch received a tip-off that Javen was selling dagga to inmates at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Investigators searched Javen's residence within the prison camp in his presence and recovered a plastic bag containing loose dagga. J

aven then fled the scene and evaded arrest until January 28 when he was apprehended by detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics.

The recovered dagga weighing 468 grams with an estimated street value of ZiG 1 800, has been sent for forensic examination.

