Mozambique: 20 Dead in Landslide At Illegal Mine

Maputo — At least five illegal miners have lost their lives as a result of landslides in an artisanal mine located in Guruè district, in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia.

According to the administrator of Guruè district, Felisberto Ponta Vida, interviewed by Radio Moçambique, the landslide was caused by the heavy rain that has been falling in northern Zambézia.

Ponta Vida explained that the tragedy took place in the current week "after an artisanal mine collapsed during torrential rain.'

Over the last two weeks, the authorities have detained five Chinese nationals, in the northern province of Nampula, for allegedly being involved in illegal mining and identity forgery.

The Mozambican authorities have been expressing their concern at the growth of illegal mining, which experts believe is one of the sources of funding for the Islamist terrorists operating in parts of Cabo Delgado province.

According to the National Geology and Mining Directorate, the country loses revenue of about 90 million meticais (1.4 million dollars) a year due to illegal mining.