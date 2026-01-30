Kenya: President Ruto Chairs AU Reform Oversight Meeting, Reaffirms Push for Institutional Overhaul

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed the urgency of reforming the African Union (AU), saying the process is critical to ensuring the continental body remains responsive to Africa's evolving peace, development, and integration challenges.

In a statement on Thursday, President Ruto said the AU reform agenda is being driven by changing global and continental realities, rising expectations from African citizens, and the need for stronger efficiency, coherence, and accountability within the Union's institutions.

"The African Union reform process remains a critical and timely undertaking," Ruto said, noting that the reforms are essential to making the AU "fit for purpose" and better aligned with the needs and aspirations of both member states and African citizens.

Ruto was speaking after chairing the Third Virtual Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State and Government on African Union Institutional Reform, in his capacity as the Champion for AU Institutional Reform.

The high-level meeting was attended by Presidents John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi. Also present were African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, AU High Representative for Financing Donald Kaberuka, and senior representatives from several member states, including Angola, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Congo.

The AU reform agenda seeks to streamline the Union's institutions, clarify mandates, improve financial sustainability, and enhance its ability to respond effectively to conflicts and development priorities across the continent.