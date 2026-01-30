Kenya: President Ruto Chairs AU Reform Oversight Meeting, Reaffirms Push for Institutional Overhaul

29 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed the urgency of reforming the African Union (AU), saying the process is critical to ensuring the continental body remains responsive to Africa's evolving peace, development, and integration challenges.

In a statement on Thursday, President Ruto said the AU reform agenda is being driven by changing global and continental realities, rising expectations from African citizens, and the need for stronger efficiency, coherence, and accountability within the Union's institutions.

"The African Union reform process remains a critical and timely undertaking," Ruto said, noting that the reforms are essential to making the AU "fit for purpose" and better aligned with the needs and aspirations of both member states and African citizens.

Ruto was speaking after chairing the Third Virtual Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State and Government on African Union Institutional Reform, in his capacity as the Champion for AU Institutional Reform.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The high-level meeting was attended by Presidents John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi. Also present were African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, AU High Representative for Financing Donald Kaberuka, and senior representatives from several member states, including Angola, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Congo.

The AU reform agenda seeks to streamline the Union's institutions, clarify mandates, improve financial sustainability, and enhance its ability to respond effectively to conflicts and development priorities across the continent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.