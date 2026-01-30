Ethiopia Strategic Anchor in Regional Diplomacy - Swedish Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Sweden is actively pivoting its long-standing partnership with Ethiopia from development aid toward a robust framework of trade and investment, seeking to capitalize on the nation's burgeoning economic potential.

During a gathering marking the 70th anniversary of Rotary Ethiopia, Magnus Lennartsson, Sweden's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, delivered a keynote address celebrating seven decades of humanitarian excellence.

In his speech ,he portrayed the historical and political bonds between Stockholm and Addis Ababa as the vital cornerstone of Sweden's strategic engagement within East Africa.

Ambassador Lennartsson articulated a profound shift in bilateral relations, emphasizing that the era of traditional assistance is evolving into commercial synergy.

He lauded Ethiopia's impressive economic trajectory, identifying it as the primary catalyst for the mounting interest among Swedish investors eager to penetrate the country's expanding market.

Ethiopia stands as a pivotal partner for Sweden within the complex and competitive geopolitical landscape of this region, the Ambassador remarked.

He expressed his government's resolute commitment to collaborating with Ethiopia through multilateral institutions.

He further underscored that the bedrock of this cooperation remains the cultivation of vibrant people-to-people connections, which serve as the foundation for mutual prosperity and shared understanding.

Looking toward the horizon, Ambassador Lennartsson shared a buoyant optimism for the future of the Ethiopia-Sweden alliance, voicing his firm conviction that the partnership will continue to flourish across diverse sectors in the coming years.

The celebration held a personal resonance for the diplomat, whose journey with Rotary began in 1989 when he was awarded a prestigious scholarship by Rotary International.

Ambassador Lennartsson expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity, characterizing it as a formative milestone that helped shape his distinguished career in international diplomacy.